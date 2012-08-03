* Trading company may not have been covered for bug
* Recovery will depend on who wrote the bad code
* Timing question weighs as well; settlement Monday
By Ben Berkowitz
NEW YORK, Aug 3 As Knight Capital Group Inc
struggles for survival after massive trading losses it said were
caused by bad software, there seems to be little chance it can
rely on insurance to save the day.
Knight lost as much as 80 percent of its market
value on Wednesday and Thursday and said it would have to raise
money after a glitch in software it installed on Tuesday
triggered a cascade of mistaken trades that wiped out $440
million of its capital.
" They are going to be looking anywhere and everywhere for
coverage" provisions that might offset some of their losses,
said Jonathan Ziss, a partner with the law firm Goldberg Segalla
in Philadelphia.
While details of Knight's coverage are unclear, its hopes
for some sort of insurance recovery for its losses hinge in part
on whether the buggy code was written by a Knight employee or
came from a third-party vendor.
Representatives for Knight did not respond to messages for
comment on what, if any, insurance coverage the firm has for the
situation.
Insurance brokers say that if the code came from a third
party, the vendor would likely have software errors and
omissions insurance, designed to protect its customers from any
fault in the vendor's programming. There is no guarantee that
the vendor had coverage, though, and the software company's
insurer would probably require it to eat a huge portion of the
loss upfront.
If Knight developed the software itself, brokers say that
could potentially be covered under the firm's professional
liability policy, though some insurance lawyers say that
coverage is unlikely to cover such a huge loss.
Either way, the scale of the loss points to an ongoing
problem for financial companies in a world of high-frequency
trading, ever changing technology demands from customers and
regulators, and the difficulty of insuring these companies.
"Sometimes you don't have all the beta testing you'd like to
have before you implement the software, and it's becoming a more
recurrent problem, not only with Wall Street firms but with
other companies," said Kevin Kalinich, global network and cyber
risk practice leader for Aon Risk Solutions.
Even if Knight has coverage, the amount may be insufficient.
Goldberg Segalla's Ziss said the company's professional
liability policy may cover short-term legal and regulatory
costs, but that it probably would not indemnify the firm for its
own losses because of a software glitch.
"What they need is something to stem the cash bleed that's
going to occur and may already be occurring," he said. "They may
find themselves with at least the lubricant of early money to
help with the legal spend."
INSURER, HEAL THYSELF
People who work with insurers on their own technology say
they are acutely aware of the damage possible from software bugs
and the business interruptions they can cause, something that
colors their view of customer risk as well.
"A number of large insurers have very strong policies on
this because their reputation is at stake," said Benjamin
Moreland, a senior analyst at the information technology
consultancy Celent.
Moreland said an insurer would demand its own computer
programming providers be fully insured for any financial losses
and lost business, but if the bad code were internal, it would
more likely be a mad scramble to get all hands on deck and fix
the problem internally, with no policy to offset the costs. The
same is likely to apply to other financial firms.
Knight also faces a timing problem. Complex commercial
claims can take months or years to process, and often end up in
litigation. Knight's big cash crunch is likely to come Monday,
when the errant trades settle. Several private equity firms said
Friday they would look at Knight and there was an unconfirmed
report that Knight had secured a line of credit.
Knight's shares were up 28 percent to $3.30 on Friday after
losing 75 percent of their value over the past two days.