Nov 28 Trading firm Getco Holding Co offered to
take control of Knight Capital Group Inc in a deal that
it said valued the electronic trading firm at $3.50 a share,
sending Knight's shares up more than 20 percent in premarket
trading on Wednesday.
Jersey City-based Knight was forced to take on new investors
following a software glitch on Aug. 1 that unleashed a flood of
orders to the New York Stock Exchange, resulting in a massive
position Knight had to unload at a loss, pushing it to the brink
of bankruptcy.
Sources familiar with the situation have said Getco and
Virtu Financial LLC were interested in Knight for its
market-making operation. Knight, which uses computer models to
match buy and sell orders in stocks and options, executes around
10 percent of U.S. volume.
(Reporting By David Henry in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)