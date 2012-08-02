BRIEF-Highland Partners NV LLC raises $9.7 mln in equity financing
* Files to say it has raised $9.7 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r6bBiA)
NEW YORK Aug 2 Rating agency Egan-Jones downgraded Knight Capital Group for a second straight day on Thursday after the market-maker reported pre-tax loss of about $440 million due to an erroneous trade position on Aug/ 1.
Egan-Jones lowered Knight's credit rating to B-minus from B.
* Technology Crossover Ventures reports open market sale of 1.4 mln shares of Rapid7 Inc's common stock on June 6 at $18 per share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sDQtCt) Further company coverage: