BRIEF-Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate H1 profit falls
* H1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.3 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago
July 18 Electronic trader Knight Capital Group Inc's quarterly profit tumbled as it recorded a $35.4 million pre-tax loss related to the botched Facebook IPO in May.
Net income for the second quarter fell to $3.3 million, or 4 cents per share, from $17.6 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's second-quarter results include a negative impact of 23 cents per diluted share from losses suffered in the Facebook IPO.
* H1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.3 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago
MADRID, June 7 Spanish bank Santander on Wednesday said it would buy struggling rival Popular for one euro and carry out a capital increase of around 7 billion euros ($7.9 billion) to cover the capital and provisions required to boost Popular's finances.