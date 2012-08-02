BRIEF-CIFI holdings group says Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with Swift prosper and wang on properties
* Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with co, Swift Prosper and Wang On Properties
NEW YORK Aug 2 Online brokerage Scottrade said on Thursday it is not currently routing trades to market maker Knight Capital Group Inc, which suffered a trading glitch a day earlier that roiled markets and wiped out $440 million of Knight's capital.
Privately held Scottrade, which uses several market makers for routing client trades, is one of the biggest U.S. online brokerages.
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022