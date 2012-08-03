WASHINGTON Aug 3 U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro said on Friday that the
technology problems that led Knight Capital Group Inc to
suffer a $440 million trading loss are "unacceptable," and
pledged to take additional steps to strengthen the integrity of
the marketplace.
"The apparent trading error by Knight Capital Group on
Wednesday reflects the type of event that can raise concerns for
investors about our nation's equity markets - markets that I
believe are the most resilient, efficient and robust in the
world," Schapiro said in a statement.
"I have asked the staff to accelerate ongoing efforts to
propose a rule to require exchanges and other market centers to
have specific programs in place to ensure the capacity and
integrity of their systems."