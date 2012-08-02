NEW YORK Aug 2 TD Ameritrade is not currently routing orders through Knight Capital Group Inc as it tests the systems after the wholesale market maker suffered a technical error on Wednesday that caused ripples through the stock market and cost it $440 million.

"We are monitoring the situation," said Joe Kinahan, Chief Derivatives Strategist for TD Ameritrade, adding that in the future, as long as Knight remains in good standing with the equities exchanges, TD Ameritrade will continue to send orders through it.