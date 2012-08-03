Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Aug 3 TD Ameritrade is still not routing orders through Knight Capital Group Inc and continues to monitor the system after Knight Capital suffered a technical error on Wednesday that caused ripples through the stock market.
"We are still monitoring and testing the system for now," said Joe Kinahan, chief derivatives strategist for TD Ameritrade.
On Friday, Knight Capital Group Inc shares jumped 23.6 percent to $3.19, regaining some ground, after news report that the firm has obtained a line of credit which will allow it to operate for the day.
Knight wasn't immediately available for comment.
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.