NEW YORK Aug 3 TD Ameritrade is still not routing orders through Knight Capital Group Inc and continues to monitor the system after Knight Capital suffered a technical error on Wednesday that caused ripples through the stock market.

"We are still monitoring and testing the system for now," said Joe Kinahan, chief derivatives strategist for TD Ameritrade.

On Friday, Knight Capital Group Inc shares jumped 23.6 percent to $3.19, regaining some ground, after news report that the firm has obtained a line of credit which will allow it to operate for the day.

Knight wasn't immediately available for comment.