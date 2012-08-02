BRIEF-CIFI holdings group says Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with Swift prosper and wang on properties
Aug 2 Knight Capital Group Inc is in talks with Silver Lake Partners-backed trading firm Virtu Financial LLC about a possible deal or capital infusion, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website on Thursday.
Knight Capital said on Thursday that is being forced to raise money after an erroneous trading position wiped out $440 million of its capital.
Knight wasn't immediately available for comment.
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022