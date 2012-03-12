March 12 Drybulk shipper and tanker
operator Knightsbridge Tankers Ltd said Japanese
shipping company Sanko Steamship requested deferred hire
payments for a capesize vessel.
A severe downturn in rates coupled with a credit squeeze
from banks, in an industry already battling with overcapacity
and falling demand, has led to a number of non-payment issues.
Hamilton, Bermuda-based Knightsbridge had contracted its
capesize vessel, Battersea, to Sanko for $39,500 per day till
June 2014.
Capesize vessels are large vessels, with a capacity of about
175,000 deadweight tons, that cannot pass through canals and
thus must travel around capes.
Knightsbridge, which has a fleet of four large crude oil
carriers and four capesize vessels, said it had received full
payment under the Batterseas contract up to March 10.
It had also received part payment for the next 15 days'
contract, the company said in a statement.
Separately, Sanko sent a similar payment delay request to
Knightsbridge's parent company Golden Ocean Group Ltd
Knightsbridge's shares, which have lost about 40 percent
value in the last one year, were trading at $14.88 in afternoon
trade on Monday on the Nasdaq.