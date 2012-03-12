March 12 Drybulk shipper and tanker operator Knightsbridge Tankers Ltd said Japanese shipping company Sanko Steamship requested deferred hire payments for a capesize vessel.

A severe downturn in rates coupled with a credit squeeze from banks, in an industry already battling with overcapacity and falling demand, has led to a number of non-payment issues.

Hamilton, Bermuda-based Knightsbridge had contracted its capesize vessel, Battersea, to Sanko for $39,500 per day till June 2014.

Capesize vessels are large vessels, with a capacity of about 175,000 deadweight tons, that cannot pass through canals and thus must travel around capes.

Knightsbridge, which has a fleet of four large crude oil carriers and four capesize vessels, said it had received full payment under the Batterseas contract up to March 10.

It had also received part payment for the next 15 days' contract, the company said in a statement.

Separately, Sanko sent a similar payment delay request to Knightsbridge's parent company Golden Ocean Group Ltd

Knightsbridge's shares, which have lost about 40 percent value in the last one year, were trading at $14.88 in afternoon trade on Monday on the Nasdaq.