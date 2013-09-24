BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Islamic Bank board approves issue of convertible sukuk
* Board approves issue of 266.8 million dirhams convertible sukuk Source :(http://bit.ly/2oBn2ht) Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Sept 24 State-run Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) is considering selling only "non-core parts" of Harvest Operations Corp, its wholly-owned Canada-based subsidiary, and has received interest in them from a few buyers, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
"We are considering selling only non-core assets of Harvest," KNOC Senior Executive Vice President Joong-hyun Kim told reporters.
South Korean media, citing KNOC chief executive Suh Moon-kyu as telling reporters, had said earlier in September that KNOC plans to sell Harvest Operations.
"Not only Harvest, we are currently re-evaluating all of our overseas assets including Dana and could sell non-core parts of those, not to scale down our size but to reinforce our business, although nothing has been decided," he said, referring to UK-based Dana Petroleum that it acquired in 2010.
KNOC bought the Canadian oil and gas trust Harvest for $1.7 billion in 2009.
* Board approves issue of 266.8 million dirhams convertible sukuk Source :(http://bit.ly/2oBn2ht) Further company coverage:
RABAT, March 30 Addoha, Morocco's biggest property developer by market value, reported an 18 percent jump in net profit for 2016 to 1 billion dirhams ($100 million).
March 30 Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd