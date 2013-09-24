* A few buyers showed interest in some assets of Harvest
* KNOC re-evaluating overseas assets including UK-based Dana
* Could sell parts of overseas assets to reinforce business
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, Sept 24 State-run Korea National Oil
Corporation (KNOC) said it is considering selling 'non-core
parts' of its loss-making Canadian energy subsidiary Harvest
Operations and reviewing other overseas assets for potential
sale of some of their parts.
The plans come after South Korea initiated a review of its
overseas investments in oil and gas due to poor profitability,
particularly those made in the last five years.
Asia's fourth-largest economy is heavily dependent on energy
imports and rapidly expanded overseas investments to develop oil
and gas reserves between 2008 and 2012, as it grappled with
inflation driven by costlier imports.
But a new government starting this February has said it is
focused more on quality than quantity of its energy investments.
South Korean media, citing KNOC chief executive Suh Moon-kyu
as telling reporters, had said earlier in September that KNOC
plans to sell Harvest Operations.
"We are considering selling only non-core assets of
Harvest," KNOC Senior Executive Vice President Joong-hyun Kim
told reporters on Tuesday, adding that some buyers had indicated
interest in them.
"Not only Harvest, we are currently re-evaluating all of our
overseas assets including Dana and could sell non-core parts of
those, not to scale down our size but to reinforce our business,
although nothing has been decided," he said, referring to
UK-based Dana Petroleum that it acquired in 2010.
KNOC bought the Canadian oil and gas trust Harvest for $1.7
billion in 2009. Harvest reported a net loss of 720 million
Canadian dollars in 2012.
Pengrowth Energy Corp and Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd had "unofficially" contacted Harvest to
show their buying interest in some assets of Harvest, Jeong
Chang-seok, director & executive vice president at KNOC, told
reporters.
Pengrowth and Canadian Natural Resources could not be
contacted by Reuters immediately, outside of normal office
hours.
Harvest sold $80 million worth of its assets last year via
20-30 transactions, Jeong said, adding such sales are routine.
Deutsche Bank is now evaluating "some non-core parts" of
Harvest assets, he said. But he denied a media report that the
bank was chosen to lead efforts to sell the Come-by-Chance
refinery in Newfoundland, Canada.
"Deutsche Bank is evaluating some of non-core assets in
Harvest including its refinery to conduct advisory works for the
exit strategy," Jeong said. "To us, the refinery is non-core
part but that does not mean that we will sell it for sure."
KNOC has no bad loans and can lower much of its debt if it
sells overseas assets, said senior executive vice president Kim.
The state-run firm considers its oilfields in Kazakhstan
promising, he said, adding it would make efforts to develop
them.