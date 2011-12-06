SEOUL Dec 6 State-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) aims to invest between $3 billion and $4 billion next year to acquire overseas oil assets and beef up daily oil production, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

With the acquisition of oil assets, not an oil company, KNOC aims to take its daily production to 300,000 barrels per day by the end of next year from an estimated 215,000 bpd by September, the spokesman added. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)