LONDON Feb 17 European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot said more emphasis should be put on getting national debt to GDP ratios well below the 60 percent level.

"I do believe more emphasis should put on debt relative to GDP, and this should be well below the 60 percent ceiling. This debt ratio can only be realised by independent enforcement of the European fiscal rules," said Knot, speaking at an event in London on Friday. (Reporting by Nia Williams)