LONDON Feb 17 European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot said on Friday he thought the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) was not big enough and hoped it would be increased significantly.

"It is my hope the EFSF will be significantly increased," Knot said.

Speaking at an event in London, the Dutch central banker also warned a collapse of the Economic and Monetary Union would be "disastrous" for the Netherlands.

