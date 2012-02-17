Britain's Mitie swings to loss after restating accounts
June 12 British outsourcing company Mitie swung to a full-year operating loss on Monday after it restated its accounts following a review prompted by a string of profit warnings last year.
LONDON Feb 17 European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot said on Friday he thought the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) was not big enough and hoped it would be increased significantly.
"It is my hope the EFSF will be significantly increased," Knot said.
Speaking at an event in London, the Dutch central banker also warned a collapse of the Economic and Monetary Union would be "disastrous" for the Netherlands.
(Reporting by Nia Williams)
JOHANNESBURG, June 12 South Africa's rand traded firmer on Monday, shrugging off a credit downgrade of both local and foreign currency ratings as investors kept faith in the high yield on offer.