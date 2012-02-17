BRIEF-Conduit Capital to dispose of investments for 62.7 mln rand
* Signed a resolution to approve disposal of a portion of investments for 62,711,550 rand
LONDON Feb 17 European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot said on Friday he thought the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) was not big enough and hoped it would be increased significantly.
"It is my hope the EFSF will be significantly increased," Knot said.
Speaking at an event in London, the Dutch central banker also warned a collapse of the Economic Monetary Union would be "disastrous" for the Netherlands.
(Reporting by Nia Williams)
* Signed a resolution to approve disposal of a portion of investments for 62,711,550 rand
WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to widen the reach of a federal law targeting abusive debt-collection tactics such as harassment and threats, ruling it does not cover companies that buy debt, sometimes for pennies on the dollar, and then collect it.