Twitter CEO Dorsey snaps up shares worth about $9.5 mln
April 28 Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey snapped up more than half a million of the company's shares for about $9.5 million, a regulatory filing on Friday showed.
Dec 10 Knowit AB
* Says acquires Metronet AS
* Says after acquisition its communication bureau NeoLab by Knowit will be one of the largest in Norway with 107 employees. Further company coverage:
April 28 Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey snapped up more than half a million of the company's shares for about $9.5 million, a regulatory filing on Friday showed.
* Match Group Inc CEO Gregory Blatt's 2016 total compensation was $4 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2qoeQCb Further company coverage: