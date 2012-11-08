NEW YORK Nov 8 Jeffrey Knowles, global head of loan syndications at Natixis, has left the firm, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. He is expected to join Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

At MUFG, Knowles will spearhead efforts to integrate the loan syndications platforms of banking units Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Union Bank, sources said.

At Natixis, Knowles was responsible for loans syndication, structuring and origination. Union Bank and MUFG did not return calls by press time. Natixis officials declined comment.

Knowles joined Natixis from Citigroup in 2008 where he was a managing director in the global leveraged finance group. In 2008, MUFG subsidiary BTMU acquired all of the outstanding shares of UnionBanCal Corp.

UnionBanCal Corp owns Union Bank.