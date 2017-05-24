EU confirms rollover of Russia sanctions
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend sanctions imposed on Russia for its intervention in Ukraine by another six months, European Council President Donald Tusk said.
KUWAIT May 24 Kuwait National Petroleum Co (KNPC) has signed a $6.25 billion loan with international lenders to back its planned Clean Fuels project, the company announced on Wednesday.
The financing was backed by seven export credit agencies.
The multi-billion project obtained a first tranche of the financing in April last year, when KNPC closed a 1.2 billion dinar ($3.96 billion) loan facility led by National Bank of Kuwait and Kuwait Finance House.
($1 = 0.3034 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; writing by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)
CAIRO, June 22 Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has signed off on a stamp duty on stock exchange transactions for both buyers and sellers, set at 1.25 Egyptian pounds per 1,000 for the first year, a decree published in the official gazette on Thursday showed.