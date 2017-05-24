KUWAIT May 24 Kuwait National Petroleum Co (KNPC) has signed a $6.25 billion loan with international lenders to back its planned Clean Fuels project, the company announced on Wednesday.

The financing was backed by seven export credit agencies.

The multi-billion project obtained a first tranche of the financing in April last year, when KNPC closed a 1.2 billion dinar ($3.96 billion) loan facility led by National Bank of Kuwait and Kuwait Finance House.

