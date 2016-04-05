By Yuka Obayashi
| TOKYO, April 5
Japan's Kobe Steel Ltd
will spend 100 billion yen ($900 million) over the next five
years to boost steel and aluminium supplies to automakers and
aircraft manufacturers as it looks to drive growth and counter
faltering demand in China.
Steel producers in high-cost countries say their best hope
for surviving the global glut is to develop higher value
specialised products although they will still face a tough time
competing with low-cost Chinese producers.
Under a new five-year business plan announced on Tuesday and
starting this month, the country's third-biggest steelmaker aims
to bolster its recurring profit, pre-tax before one-off items,
to 140 billion yen in the year through March 2021, against an
estimated 25 billion yen in the year just ended.
In an effort to differentiate itself from rivals, the
company, which also makes aluminium products, plans to widen its
material supplies, both steel and aluminium, to help lighten
vehicles and airplanes, it said.
"Demand to reduce weight of automobiles and planes will
definitely increase as environmental regulations have been
tightened globally," President Hiroya Kawasaki told a news
conference.
"Our plan is to step up our supplies to Japanese automakers
as well as European and the U.S. automakers in growth markets
such as North America and China," he said. He declined to
comment on details of its investment plan.
The Kobe-based company meanwhile, plans to cut its
production capacity of construction machinery by 20 percent in
five years to counter shrinking demand in China, it said.
Other financial goals for the 2020 year include a return on
assets (ROA) of 5 percent, against an estimated 1.1 percent for
the year just ended, and a debt-to-equity ratio of under 1.
In February, its bigger peer Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Corp said it would take control of fourth-ranked rival
Nisshin Steel Co Ltd and shut one of Nisshin's two
blast furnaces in the face of a global supply glut.
Asked if Kobe Steel would consider a consolidation, Kawasaki
said: "We have no intention to merge (with another company) at
all."
($1 = 110.6700 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chris Gallagher,
editing by David Evans)