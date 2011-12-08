* Aims to further shift to higher-end steel

* Targets automotive high-strength sheet, plates for energy projects (Adds details)

TOKYO Dec 8 Kobe Steel Ltd said on Thursday it would spend 36 billion yen ($463 million) at its two domestic plants mainly to boost hot-metal treatment capacity as it aims to shift further into high-grade steel used in energy projects and cars.

Kobe said the investment will enable it to reduce sulphur and phosphorus in molten iron, producing such steel more efficiently at lower cost.

The company, strong in automotive high-strength steel sheets, targets such products as steel plates used in tanks, pressure vessels and line pipes used in energy projects as well as high-strength steel sheet. ($1 = 77.7300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)