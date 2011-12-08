TOKYO Dec 8 Kobe Steel Co said on Thursday it would spend 36 billion yen ($463 million) to boost processing facilities for thick plates and others at its two domestic plants.

The investment is aimed at increasing its competitiveness in thick plates used in energy products and high-strength steel sheets used in automobiles, among others, the company said. ($1 = 77.7300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Chris Gallagher)