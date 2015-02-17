(Adds detail, background)
ISTANBUL Feb 17 Turkey's Koc Holding
appointed a new chief executive on Tuesday, tapping the head of
its kitchen appliances business as it looks to boost exports of
refrigerators and washing machines.
Levent Cakiroglu was named acting chief executive of
Turkey's largest company by revenue and will formally take over
on March 31, Koc said in a filing.
Cakiroglu replaces Turgay Durak, who helped build Koc's
automotive business.
Koc's businesses range from auto production to energy, with
its appliances unit contributed just 10 percent of 2013 revenue,
Reuters data showed.
The appliances unit includes Arcelik, which owns
brands such as Grundig, and has faced headwinds in Europe where
consumer spending continues to suffer.
It has pushed into other emerging markets with a takeover of
South Africa's Defy in 2011 and it recently starting
construction of a refrigerator plant in Thailand.
Koc Holding shares were down more than 2 percent at 1120
GMT. The company's market value totalled $12.4 billion.
(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan and Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by
David Dolan)