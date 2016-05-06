BRIEF-Euronext Q1 revenues stable at EUR 126.6 mln
* Q1 STABLE REVENUE: +0.1%, TO EUR 126.6 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 126.5 MILLION)
ISTANBUL May 6 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding posted a net profit of 515.2 million lira ($175.63 million) in the first quarter, up 12 percent from 459.2 million lira in the same period a year earlier.
It made the announcement in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 2.9334 liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Editing by Daren Butler)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Swire Pacific Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Swire Pacific's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The affirmation reflects the mixed performance of its subsidiaries, including the stable rental income of S