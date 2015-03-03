(Recasts, adds background)
ISTANBUL, March 3 Koc Holding,
Turkey's largest company by revenue, reported a flat full-year
profit on Tuesday, as flagging economic growth and a sliding
lira put pressure on consumer confidence.
Koc, a conglomerate with businesses ranging from energy to
automobiles and widely seen as a proxy for the Turkish economy,
has been on a push to boost exports of home appliances, although
it has faced headwinds in Europe where consumer spending
continues to suffer.
The company, which accounts for around half of Turkey's
automotive production, said in a statement that net income
totalled 2.71 billion lira ($1.1 billion) in 2014, a 1 percent
increase from the previous year.
"A modest recovery in domestic demand and weakness in
exports have kept confidence and economic activity at low
levels," the company said in a presentation on its website.
Its finance unit, which contributed nearly a third of Koc's
full-year profit, reported a 37 percent decline in net income
after 2013 results were boosted by the sale of insurance unit
Yapi Kredi Sigorta to Germany's Allianz.
Profits in the automobile division, which contributed a
quarter of Koc's full-year income, rose 6 percent.
Koc this month appointed the head of its kitchen appliances
business as its new chief executive, signalling that growth of
the division may become a bigger focus.
Shares in Koc have risen 48 percent over the last 12 months,
outperforming a 38 percent rise in Istanbul's stock index
.
($1 = 2.52 lira)
