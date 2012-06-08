BRIEF-Maiden Holdings reports pricing of $150 mln 6.700 pct non-cumulative preference share offering
CALGARY, Alberta, June 8 Koch Industries aims to sell about a half interest in six Canadian oil sands properties it has on the block to help fund development of them, a spokesman for the privately held conglomerate said on Friday.
The company is not saying what it expects to garner in proceeds for the interests, which it said on Thursday it was offering to potential partners, but it will consider "all competencies and capabilities" as it considers bids, spokesman Paul Baltzer said in an email.
June 8 Two insurance units of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc have agreed to lower their rates and provide more disclosures to settle claims that they overcharged small business owners in California for workers' compensation coverage.