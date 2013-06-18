* Pipeline would carry 250,000 bpd initially
* May connect with larger project to move crude from
Illinois to Louisiana
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, June 18 Koch Pipeline Co LP may build a
250,000 barrel-per-day North Dakota-to-Illinois pipeline to move
Bakken shale oil to markets, if enough shippers show interest,
the company said on Tuesday.
On July 1, Koch will launch a non-binding, 45-day open
season. If enough shippers show interest in the project during
that time, the company will launch a binding open season to seek
formal shipper commitments.
If approved, the Dakota Express pipeline would start up in
2016 with an initial capacity of 250,000 bpd, Koch said. The
company did not disclose its estimated cost.
Last November, ONEOK Partners LP shelved plans to
build a 200,000 bpd pipeline to carry Bakken crude to the U.S.
crude futures hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, for lack of shipper
interest.
However, Koch's proposal would bypass the glutted hub for a
different route to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.
Koch said the company also will explore connecting to the
proposed Eastern Gulf Crude Access Pipeline in Patoka, Illinois,
a $1.5 billion joint venture of Energy Transfer Partners
and Enbridge Inc, which would carry Bakken and Canadian
heavy crude south to Louisiana refineries.
The Eastern Gulf Crude project involves reversing a natural
gas pipeline to move crude south to St. James, Louisiana, for
refinery markets along the Mississippi River and the Louisiana
Gulf Coast.
Energy Transfer Partners launched a binding open season on
that project June 5 that lasts through July 19.
Koch's proposed Dakota Express pipeline would transport
Bakken shale oil from western North Dakota to Hartford,
Illinois, where Koch operates a terminal, and to the Patoka oil
hub.
The project would involve some new construction as well as
reversal of Koch's Wood River pipeline. That pipeline currently
carries crude from Hartford to the Saint Paul, Minnesota, area,
where Koch operates a 277,200 bpd refinery.
"This project presents an opportunity for Koch Pipeline to
meet the growing transportation needs required to support
increased crude oil production in the Williston Basin" within
the Bakken shale, the company said.