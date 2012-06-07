CALGARY, Alberta, June 7 Koch Industries'
Canadian energy division has put interests in several
Alberta oil sands properties on the auction block, adding to a
growing list of opportunities for developing the massive
resource being shopped to potential bidders.
Koch Oil Sands Operating ULC is offering stakes in six
properties comprising 220,000 net acres, with total bitumen in
place estimated at more than 8 billion barrels, according to
Western Divestments, the financial adviser for the offering.
Bids are due by Aug. 9, said Moya Little, president of
Western Divestments. Confidential data on the properties will be
available by the end of June, she said.