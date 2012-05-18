ISTANBUL May 18 Koc Holding, Turkey's biggest conglomerate, on Friday posted a 10 percent drop in its first-quarter profit, even as sales jumped 28 percent.

Net income was 538 million lira ($294 million) in the first three months of the year, according to a filing. Sales were 17.63 billion lira.

Koc ownes Tupras, Turkey's sole oil refiner, lender Yapi Kredi and automakers Ford Otosan and Tofas. ($1 = 1.8313 liras) (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley)