UPDATE 1-UAE re-imposes port ban on Qatari-linked oil tankers
* Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports re-introduces tanker restrictions
ISTANBUL May 18 Koc Holding, Turkey's biggest conglomerate, on Friday posted a 10 percent drop in its first-quarter profit, even as sales jumped 28 percent.
Net income was 538 million lira ($294 million) in the first three months of the year, according to a filing. Sales were 17.63 billion lira.
Koc ownes Tupras, Turkey's sole oil refiner, lender Yapi Kredi and automakers Ford Otosan and Tofas. ($1 = 1.8313 liras) (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley)
MOSCOW, June 8 Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani will hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a visit to Moscow on June 10, Russian news agencies cited a Russian diplomatic source as saying on Thursday.