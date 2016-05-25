BRIEF-KWS Saat 9-month net income up 33 pct at 128.5 million euros
* EBIT INCREASED BY 32.2% TO €170.1 (128.7) MILLION IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2016/2017
May 25 KODACO CO., LTD :
* Says it signs a contract with Metaldyne, to supply auto parts
* Says contract price of 140.4 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/aPOvU0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* EBIT INCREASED BY 32.2% TO €170.1 (128.7) MILLION IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2016/2017
* Says not aware of any development of Enforcement Directorate taking possession of Vijay Mallya's stake in co Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qPtKEO) Further company coverage: