BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 KODACO Co., Ltd.:
* Says 14 billion won worth of its 9th convertible bonds have been converted into 6.3 million shares of the company at 2,205 won per share, as of May 18
* Says listing date of June 3 for the new shares
Source text in Korean: me2.do/G09GDBPt
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months