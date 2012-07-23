WASHINGTON, July 23 An appeals court ruled on
Monday that Eastman Kodak C o did not infringe on
patented Apple Inc technology for digital cameras,
three days after the bankrupt former photo giant suffered a
major setback in a separate patent case against Apple.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a
brief ruling on Monday upholding last July's decision by the
U.S. International Trade Commission that Kodak did not infringe
the Apple patents for making digital cameras and related
software.
Neither Apple nor Kodak could be immediately reached for
comment.
Apple and Kodak have been embroiled in lawsuits over patents
to create digital images, an offshoot of similar litigation over
technology used to make smartphones.
On Friday, Kodak lost an infringement case at the ITC that
it had brought against Apple and BlackBerry maker Research In
Motion Ltd, which could set back its effort to raise
money in bankruptcy by selling patents.
Kodak plans to appeal.
The Rochester, New York-based company filed for Chapter 11
protection from creditors on Jan. 19, and Friday's decision
could make it harder to sell more than 1,100 digital imaging
patents, roughly one-tenth of its patent portfolio, to help
repay creditors as it shifts its business focus toward printing.
Kodak has said it expects to hold the auction for those
patents early next month.
Shares of Kodak were trading down 14 percent at 22 cents on
Monday on the Pink Sheets.
The case is Apple Inc. v. ITC, U.S. Federal Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 2011-1592. Kodak's bankruptcy case is In re:
Eastman Kodak Co et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District
of New York, No. 12-10202.