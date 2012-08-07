Aug 6 Eastman Kodak, which is
planning to auction 1,100 digital patents, received two bids
from investor groups including Apple Inc and Google Inc
of between $150 million and $250 million, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Monday.
Bankrupt Kodak is selling the patents, which it believes
could be worth $2.6 billion, in order to repay creditors. The
company filed for Chapter 11 protection in January after failing
to keep up as consumers and rivals shifted to digital
photography from film photography.
A spokeswoman for the company declined to discuss the report
in detail, citing court-ordered confidentiality surrounding the
auction process.
"Kodak believes that speculation about the details and
potential outcome of the auction is inappropriate," spokeswoman
Stefanie Goodsell said on Monday.
Bids can rise quickly in bankruptcy auctions. Nortel
Networks Inc in 2011 sold its patent portfolio for $4.5 billion
after initial bids came in at just $900 million.
Kodak's auction is slated to begin on Wednesday morning.