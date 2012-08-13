NEW YORK Aug 13 Eastman Kodak
extended its patent auction o n M onday, saying it would not
announce a winner as planned because it was still in discussions
with bidders.
Kodak, which filed for bankruptcy in January, said in a
statement that the auction is ongoing. It declined to comment
further, citing confidentiality agreements.
A spokeswoman for the company declined to comment on the
length of the extension. The company said it expected later o n
Mo nday to submit regulatory filings revealing more information
about its business, including financial projections.
Kodak, which has lost more than $600 million so far this
year, began an auction of 1,100 digital patents last Wednesday.
It had been scheduled to designate a winner on Monday ahead of a
Manhattan Federal Bankruptcy court hearing on Aug. 20.
The company, a photography pioneer that has been unable to
adapt to the shift to digital imaging, would use the money from
the sale to pay back investors. It has borrowed nearly $700
million in bankruptcy financing.
It is unclear how much the patent sale will raise. The Wall
Street Journal reported o n F riday that Apple Inc,
Google Inc and Microsoft Corp made bids, but
they were significantly below Kodak's estimates for the patents'
value. Kodak said early in 2012 that an outside firm had
estimated the value of the portfolio at $2.2 billion to $2.6
billion.
Kodak's digital patents were grouped into two lots - one of
700 patents and another of 400. They have been for sale for more
than a year, but the sale was complicated by the bankruptcy and
lawsuits over the ownership and authenticity of the patents. It
is in the midst of litigation with several companies, including
Apple, Samsung and Research in Motion Ltd.
Kodak has said it wants to be out of bankruptcy by early
2013. To stick to that timeline, it will need to present a
bankruptcy reorganization plan this fall.
The latest information released by Kodak about its
post-bankruptcy plans came in January, when it said that
document scanners and digital plates were among its core
businesses and that it anticipated growth in the consumer inkjet
and digital printing sectors.
Other businesses it said were no longer core were Kodak
Gallery, an online photo sharing business it sold earlier this
year, and entertainment imaging and intellectual property.
The company also needs to tackle costs. Kodak has 56,000
U.S. retirees whose health and other benefits, like life
insurance, have not yet been negotiated in bankruptcy court.
The case is in Re: Eastman Kodak Co. et al, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-10202.