* Say they need a committee to represent their interests
* Kodak plans to cut $1 bln in retiree benefits
* Auction plan set for Kodak web publishing business
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, March 20 Retirees of Eastman Kodak Co
asked a bankruptcy judge to appoint a committee to
represent their interests in light of the company's plan to shed
$1 billion in benefits for Medicare-eligible retirees.
Two retiree groups argued in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan on Tuesday that a committee was necessary under
bankruptcy statutes governing retiree benefits.
"Most of these folks are without college education," R.
Scott Williams, an attorney for one retiree group, told Judge
Allan Gropper. "They are sitting there, needing the healthcare
benefits that their employers promised them."
The proposed committee, which would be paid for with money
in Kodak's estate, met with opposition from Kodak. The company
said it was too early in the case to decide whether a committee
was needed.
Kodak filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 19 after falling behind
in a photography industry that has moved digital.
At the hearing, Kodak said it plans to terminate non-vested
benefits for Medicare-eligible employees who retired after 1991
in an effort to bring its costs in line with declining revenues.
The move would reduce Kodak's total liability for retiree
medical and survivor benefits to $223 million from $1.223
billion, according to court papers filed by the company.
"These benefits do not provide core coverage," Kodak
attorney Marc Trevino told the judge. "They are secondary to
Medicare, and they are replaceable in the market. This motion
represents a necessary but regrettable first step."
Gropper did not rule on the retirees' request but said the
matter should be decided before a ruling is made on cutting
benefits. He asked the parties to set an April hearing to argue
the matter further.
APRIL AUCTION SET
Earlier this month, Kodak agreed to sell its online photo
services business, Kodak Gallery, to Shutterfly Inc
for $23.8 million. The deal followed a "stalking horse" bid by
Shutterfly -- a starting offer that other potential bidders
would have to surpass in a court-supervised auction.
Potential bidders have until April 20 to submit offers under
bidding procedures approved by Gropper on Tuesday. If multiple
bids are received, an auction would be held on April 26, with a
hearing to approve a deal set for April 30.
Shutterfly would get a $250,000 breakup fee if outbid by
another party. That fee was lowered from $600,000 in an earlier
version of the agreement.
Kodak Gallery has more than 75 million users. Shutterfly has
said it would transfer those customers' accounts and images in
the United States and Canada to its own database, and would give
customers opt-out rights.
Separately at Tuesday's hearing, Gropper granted Kodak's
request to examine certain Apple Inc documents related
to a dispute over the ownership of a digital imaging patent.
Apple and Kodak are fighting over who owns the patent, which
involves the technology for previewing digital photographs on
LCD screens. Kodak said it needed access to documents and
communications related to Apple's claims that it owns the patent
and is entitled to restitution.
Earlier in March, Gropper denied a request by Apple to
continue pursuing its claims while Kodak is in bankruptcy. But
he said the parties should try to resolve the dispute quickly,
and in a way that does not interfere with Kodak's plans to sell
its patent portfolio in June and emerge from bankruptcy.
The case is In re: Eastman Kodak Co et al, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-10202.