* Kodak can reject naming rights deal for Hollywood's Kodak
Theater
* Judge doesn't rule on whether Kodak can remove sign before
Feb. 26 Oscars
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Eastman Kodak Co
can abandon a sponsorship deal for the Hollywood
theater that hosts the Academy Awards, a U.S. judge ruled,
while declining to decide whether the bankrupt company's name
should be taken down before the Feb. 26 Oscars
ceremony.
Kodak has the right under bankruptcy law to reject
the remainder of its 20-year naming rights commitment for
the Kodak Theater, Bankruptcy Judge Allan Gropper said
on Wednesday. Kodak signed the $74 million deal in 2000.
The once-dominant photography company filed for
bankruptcy last month in hopes of restructuring pension
obligations and selling its intellectual property.
The company sought to have its name removed from
the 3,400-seat theater immediately, but the building's owner,
CIM Group, objected. CIM said it would be unfair for Kodak to
remove its sign before the Oscars, an enormous marketing
opportunity in which Kodak would continue to get brand
recognition even if its name were no longer etched onto the
building.
Judge Gropper, of federal court in Manhattan, disagreed,
albeit light-heartedly, saying Kodak's financial troubles
could become the butt of jokes by Oscars host Billy
Crystal.
"If you believe it would be better to leave the sign
up, I suppose the result will be (Oscars host) Billy Crystal
will make some joke about this being the Kodak Theater and Kodak
being in Chapter 11," Gropper said.
"I think that damages Kodak more than it affects your
client," he told CIM's lawyers.
Still, Gropper said, the decision on when the
name should be removed sh ould be up to the parties,
though he left the door open for the two sides to seek
damages in court if they cannot resolve their dispute.
The case is in re: Eastman Kodak Co et al, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York. No. 12-10202.