* Bankruptcy judge: Pending infringement case must stay on
hold
* Judge also bars Apple from filing new infringement lawsuit
* Kodak in process of seeking buyer for patent portfolio
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, March 8 Apple Inc, the
biggest U.S. company by market value, was told it cannot now
pursue an ongoing patent infringement lawsuit against Eastman
Kodak Co, and was ordered not to file similar new
litigation against the bankrupt photography company.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Allan Gropper, who oversees Kodak's
Chapter 11 case, said at a Thursday hearing it would be an
"inappropriate way forward" to allow Apple to continue pursuing
litigation over a Kodak patent that lets consumers preview
digital photographs on LCD screens.
Apple in February had asked the court for permission to lift
a stay putting that case, which has been pending in a federal
court in Kodak's hometown of Rochester, New York, on hold. Apple
had hoped to move the case to Manhattan for a jury trial.
But while Gropper denied that request, he agreed that the
case needs to be resolved sooner rather than later, and in a way
that does not interfere with Kodak's ongoing plans to sell its
patent portfolio and emerge from bankruptcy.
"I would request that the parties report to me on their
efforts to come up with a procedure that truly works," he said.
Kodak had accused Apple of trying to slow the patent sale
process, which it must undertake by the end of June under the
terms of a $950 million loan keeping it afloat through
bankruptcy.
Any new patent litigation by Apple would also be improper
under a federal rule designed to shield bankrupt entities from
litigation that might constitute "creditor harassment," Gropper
said.
Apple, which had sought the right to file new litigation
against Kodak, argued that patent litigation has been a major
part of Kodak's strategy.
"I'm sure they have no problem moving ahead with the
lawsuits where they're the complainants," Apple lawyer David
Seligman told the judge.
The bankruptcy case is In re: Eastman Kodak Co et al, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-10202.