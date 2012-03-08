* Bankruptcy judge: Pending infringement case must stay on
hold
* Judge also bars Apple from filing new infringement lawsuit
* Kodak in process of seeking buyer for patent portfolio
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, March 8 Apple Inc, the
biggest U.S. company by market value, was told it cannot now
pursue ongoing patent infringement litigation against bankrupt
photography giant Eastman Kodak Co.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Allan Gropper, who oversees Kodak's
Chapter 11 case, said at a Thursday hearing it would be an
"inappropriate way forward" to allow Apple to continue pursuing
claims against Kodak while the company is in bankruptcy. The
infringement claims center on a Kodak patent that lets consumers
preview digital photographs on LCD screens.
Judge Gropper also denied Apple's request to file a new
patent infringement lawsuit against Kodak over printer and
digital camera patents.
A Kodak spokeswoman said the company was "pleased" with the
judge's ruling.
Apple in February had asked the court for permission to lift
a stay freezing a patent lawsuit pending in a federal court in
Kodak's hometown of Rochester, New York. Apple had hoped to move
the case to Manhattan for a jury trial.
But while Gropper denied that request, he agreed that the
case needs to be resolved sooner rather than later, and in a way
that does not interfere with Kodak's ongoing plans to sell its
patent portfolio and emerge from bankruptcy.
"I would request that the parties report to me on their
efforts to come up with a procedure that truly works," he said.
Kodak had accused Apple of trying to slow the patent sale
process, which it must undertake by the end of June under the
terms of a $950 million loan keeping it afloat through
bankruptcy.
Apple had also sought to bring new patent infringement
claims against Kodak, but Gropper nixed that effort under a
federal rule designed to shield bankrupt entities from
litigation that might constitute "creditor harassment."
Apple had argued that patent litigation has been a major
part of Kodak's strategy.
"I'm sure they have no problem moving ahead with the
lawsuits where they're the complainants," Apple lawyer David
Seligman told the judge.
The bankruptcy case is In re: Eastman Kodak Co et al, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-10202.