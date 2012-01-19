Jan 19 Eastman Kodak Co filed for
bankruptcy on Thursday in a bid to survive a liquidity crisis
after years of falling sales related to the decline of its
namesake film business.
The once-iconic photographic film pioneer, which had tried
to restructure to become a seller of consumer products like
cameras, said it had also obtained a $950 million, 18-month
credit facility from Citigroup to keep it going.
"The board of directors and the entire senior management
team unanimously believe that this is a necessary step and the
right thing to do for the future of Kodak," Chairman and Chief
Executive Antonio M. Perez said in a statement.
Kodak said that it and its U.S. subsidiaries had filed for
Chapter 11 business reorganization in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court
for the Southern District of New York. Non-U.S. subsidiaries
were not covered by the filing, it added.