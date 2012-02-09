Feb 9 Eastman Kodak Co, the
inventor of the hand-held camera, plans to stop making digital
cameras, pocket video cameras and digital picture frames in the
first half of 2012 in a bid to cut costs.
The photography pioneer, which filed for bankruptcy
protection last month, said on Thursday that it will instead
seek licensees to expand its brand licensing program. It still
plans to offer online and retail photo printing, and desktop
printing.
Kodak said it will take a charge of about $30 million as a
result of the move, which it expects to generate annual
operating savings of more than $100 million.