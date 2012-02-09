* To exit camera, camcorders, digital frames
* Sees significant layoffs in 400-employee base
* Several parties interested in brand license
* Too late to end Hollywood Theater sponsor deal before
Oscars
By Sinead Carew
Feb 9 Eastman Kodak Co, the
inventor of the digital camera, plans to get out of that
business in the first half of the year as the bankrupt company
looks to cut costs.
The decision to stop selling digital cameras along with
pocket video cameras and digital picture frames marks the end of
an era for Kodak, which also invented the handheld camera.
Kodak, which filed for bankruptcy protection last month,
said on Thursday that getting out of cameras would result in
"significant" job losses. Most of the 400 people in that
business are based in Rochester, New York, and work in research
and development and marketing.
The news comes as Kodak meets obstacles in another cost
cutting move tied to its illustrious past. The company will be
unable to end its 20-year sponsorship of the Hollywood Theater
that hosts the Academy Awards before this year's Oscars.
Along with its reputation for making easy-to-use cameras for
consumers, Kodak is also famous for its camera and photographic
film contributions in movies.
Now, instead of designing its own cameras, Kodak will try to
license its brand to other camera makers, several of which have
already expressed "significant interest," said spokesman
Christopher Veronda.
Kodak, which as recently as 2006 was one of the top three
digital camera makers in the world, will stick with its desktop
printer business, on which it has focused more recently.
"The printer initiative took over (in the last decade), and
they took their eye off the ball in the camera and camcorder
space," said IDC analyst Christopher Chute.
However, even in printers, Kodak is far from the top of the
pile. It still lags in sixth place in the U.S. market despite
being the only brand to grow in the double-digit percentage
range in the last two years, according to NPD Group research.
The U.S. printer market is led by HP, Epson and Canon.
Kodak, which opened for business in 1880, also invented
digital cameras with Wi-Fi connections and touch-screens as well
as docking stations that made it easy to transfer photos to
computers, according to IDC's Chute.
These were among the products that gave Kodak a 10 percent
market share in 2006, behind Canon and Sony Corp
. By 2010 it had dropped to seventh place behind rivals
like Nikon and Samsung Electronics Co,
according to IDC.
But as the quality of digital cameras in cellphones
improved, stand-alone cameras' relevance became somewhat limited
to the higher-end market, where Kodak did not compete in recent
years.
The company will take a charge of about $30 million to leave
the business. It expects the exit to generate more than $100
million in annual operating savings.
The charge does not include additional costs that Kodak
expects to incur for actions such as ending manufacturing
contracts with overseas companies that make its products,
Veronda said.
Kodak -- which once employed more than 60,000 people -- has
not disclosed its employee numbers since the end of 2010, when
it announced that it had a work force of 18,800. Today's
employee base is smaller than that, according to Veronda, who
said the company would update the number soon.
FROM HOLLYWOOD TO INKJETS
Kodak came under pressure from investors because margins are
higher for products such as photography film and printer ink
cartridges, which consumers buy far more frequently than
cameras.
"As a business entity, their focus was always on consumable
businesses, and rethinking how you sell (camera) hardware that
only sells every few years is a very different kind of
business," NPD analyst Stephen Baker said.
"Getting out of a market that's declining rapidly ... is
probably a good idea," said Baker who estimated that U.S. camera
sales had fallen about 20 percent in 2011 from 2010.
Before the digital age, Kodak cameras included the Brownie
-- launched in 1900 with a $1 price tag -- and the Instamatic,
which was launched in 1963.
A Kodak camera was used on the Apollo 11 mission in 1969,
according to the company. And NASA said that a Kodak camera was
used by the astronauts to film lunar soil from only inches away.
Kodak film has been used on 80 movies that have won Best
Picture Oscars, according to the company.
In a stark move away from its more glamorous past however,
Kodak recently had to ask for permission to end its 20-year
Hollywood Theater sponsorship, worth $72 million. However, it
was told in a filing late Wednesday that it could not get out of
the deal ahead of the Feb 26. Oscars ceremony.
"The invitations and advertisements for the 2012 Academy
Awards show are out. They cannot be recalled," CIM Group, the
owner of the theater said in a court filing.
Kodak said on Thursday that the move out of cameras was the
"logical extension" of its recent plan to improve margins in the
camera business by narrowing its product portfolio, geographies
and retail outlets.
The company, which depends on digital technology for
three-quarters of its revenue, plans to continue to offer online
and retail photo printing as well as desktop printers.
Remaining consumer services will also include retail-based
photo kiosks and dry lab systems. Kodak said it has more than
100,000 kiosks and order stations for dry lab systems around the
world.
Besides its consumer businesses segment, Kodak has a
commercial business that includes enterprise services, graphics,
entertainment and commercial films units.
The company promised to honor all related product
warranties, and provide technical support and service for its
cameras, pocket video cameras and digital picture frames.