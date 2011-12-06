* Kodak taps new law firm for restructuring, WSJ reports

By Terry Baynes

NEW YORK, Dec 5 Eastman Kodak Co has changed its restructuring advisers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The photography company has hired law firm Sullivan & Cromwell to advise it on current refinancing efforts, the paper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Jones Day, which previously served as Kodak's restructuring counsel, is no longer advising the company on the matter, the paper reported.

Kodak refused to confirm any change in its outside restructuring lawyers.

"We have employed Sullivan & Cromwell since at least 1974, and Jones Day remains in our employ," said Kodak spokesman Gerard Meuchner. He said the company does not itemize the work of outside advisers and does not comment on "rumor or speculation."

Jones Day remains employed by Kodak in other capacities, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper cited the firms' differing specialties as a possible explanation for the reshuffle. Sullivan & Cromwell's restructuring practice does not handle Chapter 11 filings while Jones Day's specializes in guiding troubled companies through bankruptcy proceedings, the paper said.

The firms did not immediately return requests for comment.

Speculation that Kodak was on the verge of filing for bankruptcy surged at the end of September after the company hired Jones Day, well-known for bankruptcy cases. But Kodak denied any plans to file for bankruptcy, saying it was committed to meeting its obligations and looking for ways to monetize its patent portfolio.

The company posted dismal third-quarter results. As of Sept. 30, the company said it held $862 million in cash, down from $975 million on June 30.

In a Nov. 3 filing, the photography pioneer listed several commitments it would not be able to meet without a patent sale or debt financing, including its ability to fund working capital, capital investments, make scheduled interest and debt payments and contribute to employee benefit plans.