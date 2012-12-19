BRIEF-All companies of Groupe Kindy to be placed under legal liquidation
* ALL COMPANIES OF GROUPE KINDY, INCLUDING KINDY SA, THE HOLDING COMPANY LISTED ON ALTERNEXT, WILL SOON BE PLACED UNDER LEGAL LIQUIDATION
Dec 19 Bankrupt camera maker Eastman Kodak Co agreed to sell its digital imaging patents for about $525 million to a consortium led by Intellectual Ventures and RPX Corporation.
Kodak said a portion of the payment will come from 12 intellectual property licensees organized by Intellectual Ventures and RPX Corporation.
The Kodak bankruptcy case is in Re: Eastman Kodak Co. et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-10202.
* Azure Midstream Partners LP announces effectiveness of plan of liquidation