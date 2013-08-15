* Judge fears loss of financing could result
* Aug. 20 hearing to approve bankruptcy plan
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 15 A federal bankruptcy judge
rejected a bid by Eastman Kodak Co shareholders on
Thursday to set up an official committee to represent their
interests, as the company prepares to seek court approval next
Tuesday to emerge from Chapter 11.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Allan Gropper in Manhattan said there
was no evidence that Kodak or its creditors were "hiding value"
from shareholders, who under the proposed reorganization would
lose their investments.
He also said the costs of setting up a committee, which like
Kodak's committee of unsecured creditors would have negotiating
powers, are "unreasonable" in light of the possible benefits.
Appointing a committee "would delay the possibility of any
distribution and possibly result in the loss of the debtors'
exit and reorganization financing, to the detriment of Kodak's
thousands of creditors," Gropper wrote.
Kodak has said it hopes to emerge from bankruptcy by the end
of September.
Wayne Greenwald, a lawyer for the objecting shareholders,
said in a phone interview: "I have no doubt that the members of
the ad hoc committee are disappointed." He said no decision
about an appeal has been made.
Christopher Veronda, a Kodak spokesman, said, "We look
forward to Tuesday's confirmation hearing and Kodak successfully
emerging from Chapter 11."
The U.S. Trustee opposed creating a shareholder committee,
but also objected to Kodak's proposed reorganization.
"HEARTFELT" LETTERS
Upon emerging from Chapter 11, Kodak plans to focus on
commercial imaging, after having sold its digital imaging patent
portfolio for $527 million and its personalized imaging and
document imaging businesses for $650 million.
The Rochester, New York-based company filed for protection
from creditors in January 2012 amid high pension costs, and
after being too slow to embrace digital technology.
Its bankruptcy capped a protracted plunge for the company
founded in 1880 by high school dropout George Eastman, who
invented the hand-held camera and rolled photographic film.
Kodak's market value had topped $31 billion in the mid-1990s.
At a June 25 hearing, Gropper expressed sympathy for Kodak
shareholders, and said he had received "heartfelt" letters from
some of them.
But he noted that even unsecured creditors, who under
bankruptcy law are entitled to recover before shareholders, may
receive only four to five cents on the dollar.
Some shareholders "are apparently convinced that it cannot
be possible that the company in which they invested has fallen
so far," he wrote.
"However, (Kodak's) creditors, who include employees who may
have lost their jobs, retirees who worked for Kodak for their
entire careers, and small suppliers who may have been dependent
on Kodak for their business, will also suffer great losses," he
wrote. "These creditors did not take an investment risk when
they contracted with Kodak, and under the bankruptcy code they
are entitled to recover before the shareholders."
The case is In re: Eastman Kodak Co et al, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-10202.