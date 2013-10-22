Oct 22 Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp, which
primarily drills for oil in North Dakota's Bakken shale
formation, said on Tuesday its third-quarter average daily sales
volumes rose 54 percent from the second quarter.
The company reported average daily third-quarter sales
volume of 35,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
For the year, Kodiak said it expects average daily
production of 30,000 boe/d and to be producing about 42,000
boe/d at the end of December.
Kodiak said it completed 29 gross wells during the quarter.
The company, the eighth-largest operator in the Bakken, is
set to post quarterly results on Oct. 31.
North Dakota has experienced a surge in output after tapping
into the giant Bakken shale formation, which straddles the U.S.
and Canadian border, turning the region into the second-largest
oil producing state in the United States.
Kodiak's largest shareholders include hedge funds Paulson &
Co and Citadel Investment Group LLC.