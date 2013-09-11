NEW YORK, Sept 11 Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp's
purchase of 42,000 acres of leases in North Dakota's
Bakken shale fields last June has helped boost the company's
production, Chief Executive Lynn Peterson said in an interview
on Wednesday.
The increase reflects the company's aggressive plan to spend
about $950 million this year to drill 100 new wells. Kodiak is
the eighth-largest Bakken operator and its oil production has
been steadily increasing, despite its relatively small size
compared with Bakken peers.
The company's stock has followed suit, rising 25 percent
since January, a boon to hedge funds Paulson & Co and Citadel
Investment Group LLC, Kodiak's two largest shareholders.
Peterson, CEO since 2001, declined to comment when asked if
Kodiak is seeking a buyer.
"We're here to provide value to shareholders," he said,
adding he believes Kodiak shares are in "great shape."
Gross operated production, which includes production from
wells Kodiak does not operate but has a stake in, has risen to
"just shy" of 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d)
from 45,000 boe/d in August, Peterson said on Wednesday.
"We're clicking on all cylinders," he said.
The company bought 42,000 acres of Bakken acreage from
privately held Liberty Resources in June.
Peterson said Kodiak has "no need" for more land deals, but
is keeping an eye on potential buyouts.
"Truthfully, quality acreage is mostly gone" in the Bakken,
he said.
Kodiak has focused on developing land it believes has the
most potential to produce oil and natural gas for an extended
period of time, not just at quick spurts initially, a factor
known as "initial production" in the energy industry.
"We don't worry about initial production too much," Peterson
said. "You can usually get a well to do whatever you want at
first."
Denver-based Kodiak has modeled many of its operations
estimated crude prices around $91 per barrel.
"I like (oil prices) in the $90 to $100 (per barrel) range,"
Peterson said. "We do well there. The economy does well."
North Dakota has experienced a surge in output after tapping
into the giant Bakken shale formation, Kodiak's primary area of
focus, which straddles the U.S. and Canadian border, turning the
region into the second-largest oil producing state in the United
States.