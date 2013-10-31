Oct 31 Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp, which drills for oil and natural gas in North Dakota's Bakken shale formation, said on Thursday its quarterly profit jumped nearly nine times due to a surge in production.

The company posted net income of $31.2 million, or 12 cents per share, compared with $3.5 million, or a penny per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue more than doubled to $299.6 million.

Kodiak said earlier this month that its third-quarter average sales volumes jumped 54 percent.

Kodiak's largest shareholders include hedge funds Paulson & Co and Citadel Investment Group LLC.