FRANKFURT Nov 26 German printing machine maker Koenig & Bauer still sees overcapacity in the sector, even with the insolvency on Friday of rival Manroland , its finance chief told a German newspaper.

Manroland filed for insolvency on Friday after its owners Allianz Capital Partners and MAN SE failed to find an investor before the world's No.3 printing machine maker ran out of money.

Shares in both Koenig & Bauer and Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, jumped on the news as investors hoped they may be able to snap up market share.

"Thinking of directly profiting from such serious news seems rather macabre to me," Axel Kaufmann told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published in the paper's Saturday edition.

"But in any case we will examine the situation and consider possible scenarios," he said, adding that he would not rule out alliances with rivals.

Printing machine makers have been hit hard by a shift in demand to online media and a slump in corporate investments in new equipment as the economy stutters.

"Overcapacity is and remains a feature of the sector. We do not see any shortage of capacity," he said.

Kaufmann said Koenig was feeling the effects of the debt crisis particularly in southern Europe, but that it had not seen any significant number of cancellations.

He said the firm was seeing high demand in the banknote printing segment, and that it was considering expanding in the packaging sector via acquisitions. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Keiron Henderson)