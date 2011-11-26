FRANKFURT Nov 26 German printing machine
maker Koenig & Bauer still sees overcapacity in the
sector, even with the insolvency on Friday of rival Manroland
, its finance chief told a German newspaper.
Manroland filed for insolvency on Friday after its owners
Allianz Capital Partners and MAN SE failed
to find an investor before the world's No.3 printing machine
maker ran out of money.
Shares in both Koenig & Bauer and Heidelberger
Druckmaschinen, jumped on the news as investors hoped
they may be able to snap up market share.
"Thinking of directly profiting from such serious news seems
rather macabre to me," Axel Kaufmann told Boersen-Zeitung in an
interview published in the paper's Saturday edition.
"But in any case we will examine the situation and consider
possible scenarios," he said, adding that he would not rule out
alliances with rivals.
Printing machine makers have been hit hard by a shift in
demand to online media and a slump in corporate investments in
new equipment as the economy stutters.
"Overcapacity is and remains a feature of the sector. We do
not see any shortage of capacity," he said.
Kaufmann said Koenig was feeling the effects of the debt
crisis particularly in southern Europe, but that it had not seen
any significant number of cancellations.
He said the firm was seeing high demand in the banknote
printing segment, and that it was considering expanding in the
packaging sector via acquisitions.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Keiron Henderson)