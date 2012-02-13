* License revenue down 4 percent
* Revenue from EMEA falls 6 percent
* Backs 2012 revenue view of growth in low single digits
Feb 13 Kofax Plc's first-half
profit nearly halved, as the British business support services
provider earned less from its software licensing business.
Profit for the July-December period fell to $6.5 million
from $11.0 million a year ago.
The company, which in November lowered its 2012 outlook and
cut jobs in its Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA)
operations, said it did not expect economic conditions in that
region to improve in the near future.
The company, which specialises in software used in scanning
and for automating business operations such as processing
invoices, said revenue from its EMEA operations dropped 6
percent to $48.9 million, and overall license revenue fell 4
percent.
Kofax, which is working towards an initial public offering
in the United States and an eventual dual listing, backed its
lowered expectations of low single-digit revenue growth for the
full year.
In December, Kofax bought Northern Ireland-based business
process management software firm Singularity for up to $48.1
million in cash, in a deal that it said would expand its market.
Shares of Irvine, California-based Kofax were down 2 percent
at 305 pence at 0811 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.