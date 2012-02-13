* License revenue down 4 percent

* Revenue from EMEA falls 6 percent

* Backs 2012 revenue view of growth in low single digits

Feb 13 Kofax Plc's first-half profit nearly halved, as the British business support services provider earned less from its software licensing business.

Profit for the July-December period fell to $6.5 million from $11.0 million a year ago.

The company, which in November lowered its 2012 outlook and cut jobs in its Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) operations, said it did not expect economic conditions in that region to improve in the near future.

The company, which specialises in software used in scanning and for automating business operations such as processing invoices, said revenue from its EMEA operations dropped 6 percent to $48.9 million, and overall license revenue fell 4 percent.

Kofax, which is working towards an initial public offering in the United States and an eventual dual listing, backed its lowered expectations of low single-digit revenue growth for the full year.

In December, Kofax bought Northern Ireland-based business process management software firm Singularity for up to $48.1 million in cash, in a deal that it said would expand its market.

Shares of Irvine, California-based Kofax were down 2 percent at 305 pence at 0811 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.