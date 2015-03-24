BRIEF-GE appoints three new company officers
* William "Mo" Cowan has joined GE as Vice President of Litigation and Legal Policy
March 24 Printer maker Lexmark International Inc said it would buy customer management software maker Kofax Ltd for an enterprise value of about $1 billion.
The $11 per share cash offer represents a premium of 46.7 percent to Kofax's Tuesday close of $7.50.
Lexmark said the deal will double the size of its enterprise software business. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Comtech awarded $4.2 million contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals