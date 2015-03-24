March 24 Printer maker Lexmark International Inc said it would buy customer management software maker Kofax Ltd for an enterprise value of about $1 billion.

The $11 per share cash offer represents a premium of 46.7 percent to Kofax's Tuesday close of $7.50.

Lexmark said the deal will double the size of its enterprise software business. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)